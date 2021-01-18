No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas: Where And How To Watch, Preview And Game Time

The Big 12 Conference showdown on Monday night features No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas and here are the up-to-date odds. The William Hill Sportsbook listed the Bears as the favorites by 8.5 points, while the Over-Under is set at 141 total points. Baylor is 10-2 against the spread, while Kansas is 5-7.
How Can I Watch Baylor vs Kansas Tonight?
This matchup has been listed as a must-watch since the fixtures were released earlier this season and the build-up to this contest has also been featured on almost every sports network in the past few days. Many are expecting a close game at Ferrell Center, but ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving the Bears an 86.4% chance to win Monday night.
Tip-off time is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET and fans can watch and stream the live coverage on ESPN and WatchESPN.com | Live Video | Live Audio. Viewers using a smart device, TV Box or Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Firesticks, can download the ESPN App. Other ways to watch live include signing up for a free trial from popular live TV services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Preview: Team Forms
Baylor (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) comes into this encounter undefeated this season after winning all 12 games to start the campaign. The Bears who are 5-0 on their own turf, are returning home after back-to-back road successes. The league leaders are coming off a hard-fought 68-60 victory over then-No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday to win their fourth conference game on the road this season.
Kansas (10-3, 4-2), meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing 75-70 loss to unranked Oklahoma State on Jan. 12, which snapped a two-game winning streak. Come Monday, the Jayhawks will be hoping to get back on track, but they will probably need to play outside of their skins to leave Waco with a victory.
Jayhawks vs. Bears Stats
Baylor is averaging 87.3 points per game and shooting an impressive 50.2% from the field. The Bears are holding their opponents to 61.1 points per game this season.
Meanwhile, for Kansas, it is scoring 76.4 points per game and allowing 67.5 on the defensive side. The Jayhawks are shooting 44.3% and averaging 41.1 rebounds since the start of the campaign.
The Bears are 19-1 in their last 20 home games with their lone loss during that period coming last season against Kansas.
The Jayhawks have won four straight road games against AP Top 5 teams heading into this matchup.
Kansas leads the series against Baylor 33-6 and has won 14 of the last 16.