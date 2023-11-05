No. 2 Georgia holds off No. 12 Missouri for 26th straight win

Carson Beck completed 21 of 32 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Georgia defeated No. 12 Missouri 30-21 on Saturday in Athens, Ga., to stay on track for the College Football Playoff.

Peyton Woodring kicked field goals of 33, 30 and 48 yards for the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference), who have won 26 straight games.

Ladd McConkey caught seven passes for 95 yards and Daijun Edwards rushed for 77 yards for Georgia.

Brady Cook passed for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Missouri (7-2, 3-2), which has lost 10 straight games to Georgia.

Cody Schrader rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers and Harrison Mevis hit field goals of 37 and 42 yards to become Missouri’s all-time career scoring leader.

Woodring’s 33-yard field goal on its opening drive put Georgia up 3-0.

Missouri responded by taking a 7-3 lead on its first possession. Cook rushed for two first downs and tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III.

The Bulldogs used a 12-play, 70-yard drive to move ahead 10-7 with 13:38 left in the first half. Beck hit Dominic Lovett with a 6-yard TD pass.

Mevis tied the score 10-10 with his 37-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the half. Cook set up the score with 19- and 18-yard scrambles.

Mevis hit a 42-yard field for Missouri in the first possession of the second half.

Georgia responded with a six-play, 65 touchdown drive to move up 17-13. Beck’s 16-yard pass to McConkey set up Kendall Milton’s 15-yard scoring run.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 24-13 with a 67-yard drive. Beck’s 33-yard pass to McConkey set up his 5-yard TD pass to Oscar Delp.

The Tigers cut their deficit to 24-21 with a 75-yard drive. Schrader scored on a 12-yard run and Cook connected with Burden for two points.

Woodring’s 30-yard field goal pushed Georgia’s lead to 27-21 with 8:59 to play. After an interception by Nazir Stackhouse, Woodring’s 48-yard field goal clinched the victory.

