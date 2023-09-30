No. 2 Michigan throttles Nebraska behind defense, J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy passed for two touchdowns, both to Roman Wilson, and rushed for another as No. 2 Michigan pounded Nebraska 45-7 at Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday.

McCarthy completed 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards for the Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten). Wilson caught four passes for 58 yards in Michigan’s first road test.

Blake Corum led Michigan’s rushing attack with 74 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards and was intercepted once. Billy Kemp caught four passes for 61 yards for Nebraska (2-3, 0-2).

Josh Fleeks’ 74-yard run with 4:17 remaining spoiled the Wolverines’ shutout bid. Michigan has allowed just 30 points this season.

Michigan cruised to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Wolverines drove 75 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff to take the lead. The touchdown came on McCarthy’s 29-yard scoring pass to Wilson. The wide receiver made a spectacular leaping catch, cradling the ball around a defender’s helmet.

An interception by Kenneth Grant at Nebraska’s 29-yard-line set up Michigan’s next touchdown. Kalel Munnings scored on a 20-yard run midway through the quarter.

Michigan made it 21-0 early in the second quarter. McCarthy had three passes of 10 or more yards during the 88-yard drive, then used his legs for the touchdown, scampering in from 21 yards out.

The Wolverines’ final score of the half came on a 55-yard drive. McCarthy scrambled to his left and found Wilson in the back of the end zone from 16 yards out with 23 seconds left in the quarter.

The Cornhuskers missed a field-goal attempt early in the second half. Michigan took over at its own 22 and methodically drove down the field with Corum carrying the ball seven times. He scored from a yard out to make it 35-0.

James Turner kicked a 30-yard field goal and Jayden Denegal completed an 8-yard scoring strike to Peyton O’Leary with 4:37 left in the game for the Wolverines’ final touchdown.

–Field Level Media