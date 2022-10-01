No. 2 Ohio State beats Rutgers 49-10; Miyan Williams ends with 5 TDs

COLUMBUS, Ohio —— No. 2 Ohio State beats Rutgers 49-10 in a college football Big 10 conference game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday with Miyan Williams carrying the load for the Buckeyes after rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns.

“It was the first after the first drive, I was like, “I just need to keep the ball rolling”. I just told the offensive line, we have to keep going,” Williams said about building momentum with the run game on Saturday.

Williams was the go-to-man today on offense and he didn’t let Ohio State down after he carried the ball 21 times to lead the way for the home team in front of another vibrant crowd in Columbus. Read More: Week 5 – AP Top 25 college football rankings; Georgia still leads the poll

He also reflected on tying the school record for touchdowns in a game.

“It’s a blessing just to be up there with those names, those legends. It’s a blessing,” added Williams.

“Twenty-one carries, 191 yards, five touchdowns, and the big one for 70 yards; that says a lot about the way he was running, especially in the red zone,” reflected Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day after the win. “I think our red zone numbers right now are really good and it’s a big part of the offensive line and the way we’re running the football.

“I just think overall the tight ends, the wide receivers, everybody’s involved with this run game. But Miyan was running hard today and finished a bunch of runs in positive. He turns a three-yard run into five and keeps us on schedule. It was tough down there in the red zone.

“They kind of dug in a few times and we had to go for on the fourth down. But Miyan had a really good day for us.”

C.J. Stroud went 13 for 22 on completed passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr. each caught a pass for a touchdown and Emeka Egbuka had four catches for 70 yards in the win for the Buckeyes (4-0, 2-0 Big 10) who remained undefeated this season.

Samuel Brown V led the way for Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) on the ground after carrying the ball 15 times for 79 yards, while Evan Simon went 10 for 19 on completed passes and had one touchdown pass and an interception.

The Buckeyes take to the road for the first time this season next Saturday at Michigan State. The game will be televised by ABC with a 4 p.m. kickoff.