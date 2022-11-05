No. 2 Ohio State struggles to 21-7 win over Northwestern; free highlights, stats

EVANSTON, IL. —— Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 2 Ohio State fend off a stiff change from Northwestern for a 21-7 Big Ten victory on a rainy and windy Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field, in Evanston, IL. Game Stats and Box Score.
With the Buckeyes struggling to get it the passing range together in the game, the focus turned to the ground with Williams rushing for more the half the overall team total. Emeka Egbuka also ran for a score as C.J. Stroud failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 10.
In fact, Stroud, who also ran for 79 yards, was limited to a career low 76 yards as he e completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw. Read More: Where to watch No. 1 Tennessee vs No. 3 Georgia SEC showdown free online? – Nov. 5
With Saturday’s win Ohio State improved to 9-0 overall this season and 6-0 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes also pick up their 10th straight win against Northwestern and 34th in the past 35 meetings.
Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown in the defeat for the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) who remained winless since beating Nebraska in Ireland to start the season.
Both Ohio State and Northwestern failed to tally at least 80 yards of offense in the air, as Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan was 10 of 14 on passes for just 79 yards.
Will the Buckeyes drop a spot or two in the next college football rankings?
Many believe so.