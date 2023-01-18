No. 20 Marquette hangs on to clip No. 22 Providence

Kam Jones scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help No. 20 Marquette hold off No. 22 Providence for an 83-75

Kam Jones scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help No. 20 Marquette hold off No. 22 Providence for an 83-75 win on Wednesday in a Big East Conference clash in Milwaukee.

Jones shot 8 of 14 from the field, hit four shots from 3-point range and added three steals to pace the Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East).

Rhode Island native Tyler Kolek contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marquette, which is 11-1 at home this season.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13 points) and Oso Ighodaro (10) also scored in double figures.

Marquette held a 24-5 advantage in fastbreak points.

Ed Croswell (20 points) led Providence (14-5, 6-2), which was without point guard Jared Bynum (abdominal injury) for a third straight game.

Bryce Hopkins (19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Devin Carter (18 points) rounded out the Friars’ top scorers.

The Golden Eagles’ extended 21-6 run turned an 18-14 deficit into a double-digit lead with 3:22 left before halftime, and it was more of the same following the break.

Prosper’s thunderous dunk off an offensive rebound capped an 11-4 run to begin the second half, extending the score to 49-35. Jones hit a step-back trey and drove baseline for two layups during that stretch.

The Friars did not go down quietly, though. Carter’s three free throws and Breed’s jumper fueled a 10-4 run with 8:16 left.

Providence cut its deficit to five late, but that was the closest it would get.

Jones converted a transition layup and triple off an inbounds play to make it 75-67 with 2:07 left.

Kolek iced the game with six free throws in the final 33 seconds.

The teams traded early baskets before Marquette led 11-9, hitting back-to-back baskets, including an Ighodaro turnaround.

Hopkins bookended a 7-0 Providence run with a step-back jumper and second-chance layup to make it 18-14. Marquette then scored six straight points to spark a 10-2 run and take a 24-20 lead.

Kolek’s layup and dish to Ighodaro for a dunk capped the extended spurt that made it 30-22, but Providence closed the opening period on a 7-3 run, closing with a Croswell layup.

Both teams shot 48.3 percent in the first half, but six made free throws helped build a 38-31 halftime lead for Marquette.

–Field Level Media