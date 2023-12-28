no.-20-oklahoma-state-topples-texas-a&m-in-texas-bowl

Alan Bowman passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns as Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M 31-23 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston.

Rashod Owens caught two of Bowman's touchdown passes and finished with 164 yards on 10 receptions for the No. 20 Cowboys (10-4), who finished with 570 total yards. Brennan Presley added 16 catches for 152 yards.

Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher and the winner of the Doak Walker Award, produced 118 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson injured his right arm on the first play of the game and was replaced by Marcel Reed. The freshman backup completed 20 of 33 passes for 361 yards and amassed 29 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for Texas A&M (7-6).

On the first possession of the third quarter, Dalton Brooks intercepted a Bowman pass at the Texas A&M 40 and that led to Amari Daniels' 2-yard touchdown run that trimmed the Cowboys' lead to 24-13.

On the ensuing possession, Bowman threw for 80 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Owens that gave Oklahoma State a 31-13 lead.

Reed ran 20 yards for a touchdown that reduced the gap to 31-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Randy Bond kicked a 51-yard field goal that pulled the Aggies within 31-23 with 5:07 remaining, but Texas A&M didn't get the ball back until just 17 seconds remained.

Oklahoma State drove to the Texas A&M 2-yard line on its first possession and took a 3-0 lead on Alex Hale's 19-yard field goal.

The Aggies answered on the ensuing possession by driving to Bond's 37-yard field goal.

Bowman's 13-yard touchdown pass to Owens gave the Cowboys a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Bond kicked a 24-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 10-6 early in the second quarter.

Gunnar Gundy's 10-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 17-6, and Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run gave Oklahoma State a 24-6 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media

