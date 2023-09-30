No. 20 Ole Miss wins 55-49 shootout over No. 13 LSU

Jaxson Dart threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 39 seconds remaining, and No. 20 Ole Miss held off No. 13 LSU 55-49 in a wild back-and-forth SEC game Saturday night in Oxford, Miss.

The teams combined for 1,343 yards of offense.

Dart passed for 389 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC). He connected with Tre Harris, who finished with 153 receiving yards, for the winning score. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.

Jayden Daniels passed for 414 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Brian Thomas Jr., for the Tigers (3-2, 2-1). Thomas finished with eight catches for 124 yards and Malik Nabers Jr. racked up 102 yards receiving.

Daniels rushed 1 yard for a touchdown on the first possession of the second half to give the Tigers their first lead, 35-31.

Caden Davis’ 48-yard field goal got the Rebels within one point before Logan Diggs’ 12-yard touchdown run gave LSU a 42-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.

On the third play of the fourth quarter, Judkins ran 11 yards for a touchdown, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt left the Tigers with a two-point lead.

Daniels and Thomas teamed for a 34-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 49-40 with 8:34 remaining.

Dart’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Ole Miss within 49-47 with 5:06 left, setting up the game-winning drive.

Daniels drove the Tigers to the Rebels’ 15 in the final seconds, but two false starts and two incompletions in the end zone preserved the win.

Dart’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV’s 43-yard touchdown gave the Rebels a quick 14-0 lead.

Daniels’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas cut the lead to 14-7.

After Dart’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Watkins, Daniels’ 55-yard run on the third play of the second quarter led to Diggs’ 1-yard touchdown run, trimming the lead to 21-14.

Dart threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade and Daniels responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to trim the lead to 28-21.

Davis’ 28-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-21 before Daniels’ touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy got the Tigers within 31-28 at halftime.

Ole Miss rushed for 317 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry as a team. LSU rushed for 223 yards at a clip of 6.0 per carry.

