No. 21 Indiana takes down No. 1 Purdue 79-74

Trayce Jackson-Davis totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 21 Indiana to a 79-74 upset win at home over top-ranked Purdue on Saturday night at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) won for the sixth time in their past seven games and beat Purdue as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for the first time in the history of their longstanding state rivalry. It was also Indiana’s first win against a top-ranked team since 2013.

Purdue (22-2, 11-2) had its nine-game winning streak snapped and lost to Indiana for the second consecutive time after having won the previous nine in the series.

Indiana, which bounced back after an ugly loss at Maryland earlier this week, led by as many as 16 points in the first half before Purdue battled back in the second half behind dominant center Zach Edey.

Edey finished with a game-high 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks.

Purdue’s Braden Smith made a layup with 2:02 left cut Indiana’s lead to 71-70. Indiana’s Race Thompson answered by hitting a pair of free throws with 1:36 left.

Purdue failed to tie the game on its next possession when Mason Gillis missed a 3-point attempt. Despite retaining possession, Smith turned over the ball when his pass was picked off by Thompson.

Jalen Hood-Schifino drove to the rim and scored with 25.8 seconds remaining to extend the Hoosiers’ lead to 75-70. Hood-Schifino would put the exclamation mark on the win with a breakaway dunk with two seconds left just before Indiana’s fans stormed the court.

Hood-Schifino, who also bounced back from a dismal 1-for-14 shooting performance in that Maryland loss, shot 8 of 15 from the field and finished with 16 points.

Purdue’s comeback wasn’t enough to overcome 16 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half.

Indiana created several of those turnovers with 11 steals and was careful with the ball at the offensive end, not allowing Purdue’s typically strong defense to do the same. The Boilermakers had only four steals and Indiana committed only eight turnovers.

Fletcher Loyer totaled 12 points for Purdue while Trey Galloway had 11 points for Indiana.

