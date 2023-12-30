deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

No. 21 Texas blows out UNC Greensboro

29/12/2023

no.-21-texas-blows-out-unc-greensboro

Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points, 16 in the first half, and the Texas defense did the rest as the 21st-ranked Longhorns rolled to a 72-37 win over UNC Greensboro on Friday in Austin, Texas, to remain undefeated at home.

The Longhorns (10-2) won their fourth straight game largely by allowing the Spartans just three points over a 15-minute stretch bridging the halves.

Texas led by just five points with 4:17 to play before halftime but expanded that advantage to 31 points by midway through the second half while allowing the Spartans just a layup and a free throw over that surge.

Kadin Shedrick added 11 points and Max Abmas had 10 for the Longhorns, who held the visitors to 29.8 shooting from the field and 3 of 19 (15.8 percent) on 3-point shots.

Keyshaun Langley led UNC Greensboro (9-4) with 15 points but was the only player in double figures.

The Longhorns roared out of the gate, scoring the game's first seven points and building a 15-5 lead after a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu with at the 14:38 mark.

Texas was up by 16 about a minute and a half later before the Spartans swung back, forging a 17-6 run capped by a basket from beyond the arc by Langley to pull within 27-22 with 4:17 remaining in the half.

Texas finished the half on a 9-0 surge, with Chendall Weaver's breakaway layup at the buzzer granting the Longhorns a 36-22 advantage at the break. UNC Greensboro missed its final five shots of the half.

Hunter led all scorers with 16 points before halftime on 6 of 9 shooting. Langley had seven in the first half to pace the Spartans. Texas outshot the Trojans 48.1 percent to 34.6 percent in the half, forged an 11-3 edge in fastbreak points and limited UNC Greensboro to 2 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Texas continued its run after halftime, outscoring the Trojans 21-3 over the initial 10:10 of the second half. Shedrick had seven points and Abmas scored five in that surge.

--Field Level Media

