No. 22 Air Force loses QB Zac Larrier to knee injury

17/10/2023

Undefeated Air Force likely will be without starting quarterback and second-leading rusher Zac Larrier "for a while" because of a knee injury, coach Troy Calhoun told reporters Tuesday.

The No. 22 Falcons (6-0, 4-0 Mountain West) entered the AP Top 25 poll Sunday for the first time since 2019 after beating Wyoming 34-27.

Larrier had 58 passing yards, 111 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in that game, but he left the game in the fourth quarter and was seen wearing a knee brace on the sideline.

Backup Jensen Jones will take over for Air Force, which is preparing to visit rival Navy on Saturday.

Larrier has gone 20-for-28 passing (71.4 percent) on the season for 468 yards, four touchdowns and no picks. He's also rushed 82 times for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

