No. 22 James Madison chases Cancun crown vs. Fresno St.

Ranked for the first time in program history, No. 22 James Madison keeps rolling along, extending its charmed run of improbable wins.

The Dukes will attempt to remain unbeaten when they oppose Fresno State in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division on Wednesday in Mexico.

In four of their five wins, James Madison (5-0) has rallied from a second-half deficit. The Dukes did it again on Tuesday in an 82-76 victory over Southern Illinois.

After blowing a 16-point lead, James Madison found itself down 60-55 before employing its familiar formula. Over the final nine minutes, the Dukes outscored the Salukis 27-16.

Terrence Edwards Jr. supplied 10 points during the run on his way to finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

In the final five minutes, Noah Friedel and Raekwon Horton made critical 3-pointers as James Madison again showed its late-game poise.

“The best thing is, we’re having different guys have big moments,” James Madison coach Mark Byington said. “Raekwon Horton gave us a presence on the defensive end and gave us toughness.”

The Dukes survived on a night when Southern Illinois’ Xavier Johnson scored 38 points.

Helping compensate was T.J. Bickerstaff, who amassed 19 points and seven rebounds for James Madison. Bickerstaff helped the Dukes to a 42-26 edge on points in the paint and a 15-6 advantage on second-chance points.

“We were the more physical team,” Byington said. “We should be. We spend a lot of time on our bodies in spring training.”

James Madison added to its impressive collection of comebacks. The Dukes trailed Michigan State by four points with 1:10 left in regulation before winning in overtime. They also trailed at Kent State by five points with 3.8 seconds left in regulation before winning in double overtime.

Fresno State (3-1) advanced on Tuesday night with an 81-76 overtime win against New Mexico State as Isaiah Hill scored 21 points and Donavan Yap Jr. added 20 points.

The Bulldogs showed remarkable resilience, trailing for more than 39 minutes of regulation and by nine points in the second half.

“There was no panic,” Fresno State coach Justin Hutson said.

Hill was brilliant at the close of regulation as he scored 11 points in the final 2:42. He made three free throws with 36 seconds left and then hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go, sending the contest to overtime.

“For having eight new players, I feel like we’re jelling well together,” Hill said on after the win. “We’ve got a whole bunch of talent.”

In the extra session, Yap took over, scoring eight of the Bulldogs’ 12 points. On the night, Hill and Yap combined for nine assists and they made all 15 of their free-throw attempts.

“We have better decision-makers in the backcourt, and that really helps,” Hutson said.

With their ability to control the flow, the duo could present problems for James Madison.

“It’s a different challenge (Wednesday),” Byington said. “We’ll see what we’re made of.”

