No. 22 James Madison pummels Keystone 130-59

Michael Green III pumped in a season-high 21 points and host No. 22 James Madison had seven scorers reach double figures in a 130-59 romp over Division III Keystone on Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Va.

Terrence Edwards and Jaylen Carey both posted 16 points, Noah Freidel and T.J. Bickerstaff each supplied 12, Xavier Brown had 11 and Jerrell Roberson added 10 as the Dukes (8-0) improved to 4-0 in home games.

The Dukes reached the 100-point mark on Brown’s 3-pointer with nearly 11 minutes remaining. All 15 James Madison players scored in the rout.

DaShaun Johnson led Keystone (1-7), which was coming off a one-point victory a day earlier at Wilson College, with 12 points and Jack Anderson added 11.

The numbers were predictably overwhelming in James Madison’s favor. The Dukes shot 60.2 percent from the field, sinking 12 of 32 attempts from 3-point range. The Giants shot 32.4 percent from the floor.

James Madison held a 67-18 rebounding advantage.

Perhaps the only notable statistic that was close was turnovers, with Keystone committing 20 to James Madison’s 17.

Big point totals are nothing new to the Dukes, who opened the season by winning 79-76 at then-No. 4 Michigan State. Since then, they’ve eclipsed the 80-point mark in all except one game. Their previous high had come with a 113-108 escape at Kent State.

Green and Freidel each bagged four 3-pointers.

The Dukes took a 16-2 lead and led 63-30 at halftime. Edwards led the way with 16 points in the first half, while Green III added 14 points.

It figures to become more challenging for the Dukes in the coming weeks, with their next two games on the road and three of the next four away from home.

–Field Level Media