No. 22 Loyola Chicago, No. 17 Florida State Secure Win: College Basketball Scores

DES MOINES, Iowa — Aher Uguak tallied 20 points to guide No. 22 Loyola Chicago to an 81-54 win over rival Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference matchup on Saturday (13). Drake was losing for the second time in three games.

Loyola Chicago Explodes In Second Half

Uguak, who shot 8 of 10 from the field, also had five rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

“When he’s making baskets, when he finishes, his confidence is through the roof,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said of Uguak. “He had an unbelievable performance for us.”

Drake (19-2, 10-2) led 34-31 at halftime, but Loyola Chicago erupted in the second half to score the Bulldogs 50-20 after the break to pull away and secured the victory.

Braden Norris ended with 11 points, while Cameron Krutwig added 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (18-3, 13-1).

Darnell Brodie paced Drake with 12 points and Garrett Sturtz had 10 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

After making 48.3 % of their shots in the first half, the Bulldogs shot just 30.4% in the second half (7 of 23), while missing all seven of their 3-point attempts after halftime.

“Obviously, a disappointing loss today,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “I thought we played really good in the first half, and unfortunately the second half got away from us quickly.”

FINAL SCORE: No. 17 Florida State 92, Wake Forest 85

Meanwhile, at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, FL, No. 17 Florida State picked up a 92-85 overtime victory over Wake Forest. Saturday’s game was the Seminoles’ first contest in two weeks.

RaiQuan Gray had 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, with three blocks to lead the way for Florida State (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

M.J. Walker added 14 points and five assists, Scottie Barnes scored 13 points, while Malik Osborne ended with 12 points and eight boards for the Seminoles, who shot 45.8% from the field and made 12 shots from 3pointers.

Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, which included seven 3-pointers to pace Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9). He also had eight rebounds.

Ian DuBose added 18 points on 6 of 9 from the field before fouling out, while Daivien Williamson finished with 13 points in the defeat for the Demon Deacons.

