No. 22 Oklahoma St. takes down No. 9 Oklahoma, capping Bedlam Series

Ollie Gordon rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns to give host and 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State a 27-24 win over No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

The matchup was the final scheduled meeting between the Bedlam rivals in a series that has been played every year since 1910.

The Sooners will move to the Southeastern Conference next season.

Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) has won five consecutive games and remains tied for first place in the Big 12.

Oklahoma (7-2, 4-2) has dropped back-to-back games after winning its first seven.

The Sooners got the ball back with 1:53 left in the game but couldn’t tie or take the lead.

Drake Stoops was stopped 2 yards short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-5, giving the ball back to the Cowboys with 1:01 remaining and effectively ending the game.

The stop ended a career day for Stoops, who finished with 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 334 yards on 28-for-42 passing, while Rashod Owens had 10 catches for 136 yards.

The Cowboys trailed entering the fourth quarter but took the lead at 24-21 on Gordon’s 1-yard rushing TD that capped a 97-yard drive.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel couldn’t handle the snap on the first play of the next drive, and Oklahoma State recovered the fumble.

The Cowboys couldn’t move much offensively, but Alex Hale kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 27-21.

Oklahoma’s Zach Schmit made a 36-yard field goal with 4:48 remaining. The Sooners then made a defensive stop to get the ball back, leading to the play in which Stoops came up short.

Gavin Sawchuk finished with 13 carries for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners, who outgained Oklahoma State 492-480.

Oklahoma turned the ball over three times in the loss, leading to 10 Cowboys points.

Oklahoma State struck first on Gordon’s 20-yard scoring run that capped the game’s first drive.

It didn’t take long for the Sooners to respond, as Sawchuk broke off for a 64-yard touchdown run on Oklahoma’s third play from scrimmage to tie things at 7-7.

But then the Sooners’ offense went dormant for a bit as the Cowboys kept moving.

On the first play of the second quarter, Bowman rushed to the end zone from 13 yards out to put Oklahoma State back in front.

After holding the Sooners to another three-and-out, Bowman quickly led the Cowboys deep into Oklahoma territory again, though the drive stalled before Hale’s 36-yard field goal put Oklahoma State ahead 17-7.

Gabriel completed 26 of 37 passes for 344 yards with a TD and an interception for the Sooners.

