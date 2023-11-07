no.-22-villanova-buries-american

No. 22 Villanova opened the second half with a finishing kick and outran visiting American, 90-63, in the season opener on Monday.

Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton scored 15 points each, T.J. Bamba scored 13 points, Hakim Hart added 11 and Justin Moore had 10 for the balanced Wildcats.

Villanova outscored American 49-32 in the second half.

Colin Smalls led American with 16 points while Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 13 for the Eagles.

Matt Rogers, a preseason Patriot League First Team selection, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Rogers averaged 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season while leading the team in scoring.

American missed 12 of its first 15 field goals in the second half including all seven 3-point attempts.

Villanova slowly began to pull away by hitting six consecutive shots for a 35-23 lead.

Geoff Sprouse knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the first half to bring American closer at 39-31.

Moore’s layup with 54 seconds remaining propelled the Wildcats to a 41-31 advantage.

The Wildcats closed the half on a 17-8 run for that 10-point lead.

Villanova tightened defensively and began to pull away early in the second half. Burton capped a quick 10-2 run with a jumper for a 51-33 advantage.

Brendan Hausen hit a deep 3-pointer with 15:21 left for a 56-35 lead.

Burton soon knocked down a trey with 12:36 left and the Wildcats led 64-37.

American didn’t pose a serious threat the rest of the way as Villanova then cruised to the 27-point victory.

