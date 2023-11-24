No. 23 USC’s stingy defense stifles Seton Hall

Joshua Morgan blocked a career-high 10 shots to key a tough defensive effort, Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 22 points, and No. 23 USC held off Seton Hall in the second semifinal of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday in San Diego, 71-63.

USC (4-1) extended its 10-point halftime lead to 20 with a 10-0 run coming out of halftime, but Seton Hall (4-1) responded with runs of 14-2 and 8-2 that pulled the Pirates to within three points with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Oziyah Sellers, who scored five points off the bench, hit a 3-pointer to give USC a six-point cushion that never fell four points for the final four minutes.

The Trojans’ defense proved crucial to maintaining that edge, including one sequence with less than two minutes remaining when Morgan blocked Dre Davis and Jaden Bediako on back-to-back shot attempts at the rim for Morgan’s ninth and 10th blocks of the game.

Kobe Johnson had five steals and Isaiah Collier added three steals for the Trojans. Collier finished with 14 points and Johnson chipped in 13 points in the win.

Despite the steals, USC committed seven more turnovers than Seton Hall — 19 to 12.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall with 18 points, Davis added 15 points and Bediako chipped in 12. Al-Amir Dawes was held to just five points on 2-of-13, however, as the Pirates shot 25-of-71 from the floor and just 3-of-16 from 3-point range.

USC hit 10 of its 20 made shots from beyond the arc. Ellis went 4-of-10 from long range and Johnson shot 3 of 5.

The Trojans went 21-of-27 from the free-throw line, meanwhile, and Seton Hall finished 10-of-12 at the foul line.

With the win, USC advances to face Thursday’s other winner, Oklahoma, on Friday. Seton Hall meets Iowa, which dropped the first game of the Rady Children’s Invitational to the Sooners, 79-67.

–Field Level Media