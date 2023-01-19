no.-24-florida-atlantic-routs-utsa-for-17th-straight-win

Johnell Davis came off the bench to score 14 points and spearhead a balanced scoring effort and help No. 24 Florida Atlantic post an 83-64

The Owls (18-1, 8-0 Conference USA) extended their winning streak to 17 after playing their second game ever as a ranked team. Florida Atlantic remains in first place in the conference.

UTSA (7-13, 1-8) stays in last in the conference after losing its fifth in a row and eighth in its past nine games.

The Owls won their second game in their current three-game road trip by building off a strong first half.

After Brandon Weatherspoon, who totaled 12 points, scored the first points of the second half with two free throws, the Roadrunners went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 48-38 with 18:22 left. The Roadrunners would pull to within eight with 12:38 left.

But Vladislav Goldin and Davis attacked the basket and ignited a 19-0 run which gave Florida Atlantic a 27-point lead with 8:08 left and put the game out of reach.

Weatherspoon fouled out with 5:12 remaining as the Roadrunners tried to chip away with a 7-0 run of their own but Florida Atlantic soon closed it out.

The Owls shot 10 for 31 from 3-point range and were aggressive on the defensive end, finishing the game with seven steals.

UTSA was led by the combo of DJ Richards and Jacob Germany, who each scored a team-best 13 points. Germany, UTSA’s 7-foot center, returned to action after missing the past two games with a head injury and made an impact in the paint with 11 rebounds.

Christian Tucker also had 11 points and four rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals. Nicholas Boyd totaled 10 points and four rebounds and Goldin had six points and seven boards.

–Field Level Media