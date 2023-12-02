No. 24 Illinois pulls away in 2nd half to top Rutgers

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 points and a season-best 10 rebounds as No. 24 Illinois surged ahead in the second half for a 76-58 victory over host Rutgers on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Playing their first road game ahead of facing No. 13 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and No. 10 Tennessee next weekend, the Fighting Illini (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) dominated most of the way and won their fourth straight.

Shannon shot 8 of 13 and hit three of his four total 3s in the second half when Illinois outscored Rutgers 35-22. He also notched his fifth career double-double as Illinois won a conference opener when starting on the road for the first time since 2010.

Marcus Domask added 15 and seven rebounds as Illinois controlled the glass 55-27 and shot 45.5 percent. The Illini also seized 19 offensive boards to help them score 40 points in the paint and 14 second-chance points.

Rutgers (5-2, 0-1) saw its five-game winning streak stopped and turned its worst offensive performance of the early going by shooting 33.3 percent and never leading after scoring the game’s first two points.

Aundre Hyatt and Austin Williams led the Scarlet Knights with nine points apiece. Hyatt shot 3 of 11. Clifford Omoruyi finished with seven points, nine rebounds and eight blocks but also committed five turnovers.

Illinois scored 14 straight points to speed to a 14-2 lead as Rutgers missed its first seven shots. Illinois pushed the lead to 24-8 on a 3 by Harmon with 10:54 left and its lead was 30-15 when Dain Dainja’s dunk prompted another Rutgers timeout with 7:56 remaining.

Rutgers responded by scoring 10 straight points and was within 34-31 on a 3 by Noah Fernandes with 3:21 left and trailed 41-36 at halftime.

Illinois maintained control for the opening part of the second half and used a 13-3 run to pull away, taking a 58-42 lead on Shannon’s 3 with about 10 minutes remaining. The lead stretched to 67-44 on two more 3s by Shannon with 8:09 left, sending some fans to the exits.

