no-24-providence-outlasts-no.-18-creighton-in-2-ot

Devin Carter had 25 points and eight rebounds to lift No. 24 Providence to a 94-86 victory in double overtime over visiting and 18th-ranked Creighton in Big East play on Tuesday.

Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and nine rebounds, while Noah Locke chipped in 20 points and five rebounds. Ed Croswell had 14 points and six rebounds for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended the Bluejays’ eight-game winning streak.

Creighton (17-9, 11-4), which was outscored 10-2 in the second overtime, got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Ryan Nembhard.

Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma added 17 points apiece, while Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays.

Creighton trailed by as many as four in the first overtime before Baylor Scheierman’s two free throws knotted the game at 84 with 48 seconds left.

Creighton got the ball back with 9.5 seconds left after Providence’s shot-clock violation, but Nembhard’s short jumper was blocked by Carter just before time expired.

Carter opened the scoring in the second overtime with a three-point play to give the Friars an 87-84 advantage with 3:46 remaining — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Locke’s running jumper in the lane pushed Providence’s lead to 89-84 with 2:15 left.

Hopkins sank two free throws and Carter split a pair for a 92-84 lead before Kaluma scored the Bluejays’ first points in the second overtime, hitting a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left.

In regulation, Nembhard’s jumper trimmed Providence’s lead to 71-69 with 3:12 left before his jumper from near the top of the key tied the score at 71 with 2:36 remaining. After Nembhard’s layup gave the Bluejays the lead, Providence quickly tied the game on Hopkins’ layup with 1:02 to go.

After both teams failed to score on their next possession, Creighton called timeout with 8.1 seconds left but failed to get a shot off before time expired.

Neither team led by more than six during a tightly contested first half that ended with Creighton up 37-36.

–Field Level Media