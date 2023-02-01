no.-24-uconn-defeats-depaul-for-15th-straight-time

Jordan Hawkins scored a game-high 26 points and Adama Sanogo finished with 25 to help No. 24 UConn extend its winning streak against DePaul to 15 games by earning a 90-76 victory on Tuesday in Chicago.

Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn (17-6, 6-6 Big East), which improved its all-time record against DePaul to 16-1. DePaul’s only victory came in 2007.

Javan Johnson (19 points), Da’Sean Nelson (16), Eral Penn (13) and K.T. Raimey (10) scored in double figures for DePaul (9-14, 3-9). Johnson made four of his six 3-point shots.

The loss stretched DePaul’s losing streak to four games and dropped its home record to 7-5.

Hawkins, a sophomore guard, entered the game putting up 16.1 points per game but had averaged 23 in his past four contests.

Sangogo, a 6-foot-9 forward, picked up two early fouls and was limited to nine minutes of playing time in the first half, when he scored 12 points. Sanogo was 10 of 13 from the field and also had nine rebounds before fouling out with 51 seconds remaining.

UConn, which had lost six of its last eight games, led by 20 early in the second half, but DePaul was within six, 63-57, following Raimey’s layup with 10:15 to play. That’s as close as the Blue Demons got, however, as Hawkins’ layup gave the Huskies a 75-62 lead with 6:07 left.

The Huskies made 30 of their 34 free throw attempts.

DePaul lost despite making nine of its 20 3-point attempts.

UConn shot 53.1 percent in the first 20 minutes and led 46-33 at halftime.

DePaul was down just two, 28-26, but UConn took control with a 12-1 run. Hawkins capped the run with a 3-pointer that made it 40-27 with 3:45 remaining in the half.

The Huskies held a 46-31 lead — their largest lead of the half — after Donovan Clingan made two free throws with 13 seconds to play.

