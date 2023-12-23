No. 24 Wisconsin overwhelms Chicago State

22/12/2023

A.J. Storr led all scorers with 29 points to lead No. 24 Wisconsin to an 80-53 home win over Chicago State on Friday.

Steven Crowl had 13 points and seven rebounds and Tyler Wahl added 11 points for Wisconsin (9-3), which has won two straight.

Storr was hot all night, going 11-of-18 from the field overall and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Wesley Cardet scored 10 points for Chicago State (7-10), which saw a four-game winning streak snapped.

Wisconsin prevailed despite shooting just 4 of 15 from 3-point range, but made up for it by going 24 of 41 on 2-point shots and making 20 of 26 attempts from the free-throw line.

Chicago State shot 31.7% from the field overall (20 of 63) and also struggled from 3-point range, going 3 of 19.

Wisconsin also held a 42-35 rebounding advantage and had 14 assists to just three for Chicago State.

Wisconsin held a 41-28 lead with 17:38 remaining in the game, and then went on an 11-1 run over the next 4:23 to grab a 52-29 lead with 13:15 left following a dunk by Storr.

Chicago State drew a little closer when it cut the Wisconsin lead to 54-36 with 10:11 left, but Wisconsin wouldn't let the Cougars get any closer.

The Badgers continued to grow their lead, going up 67-40 with 6:47 left following two free throws by Crowl.

Leading 28-23 with more than three minutes remaining in the first half, Wisconsin ended the half on a 10-2 run to take a 38-25 lead at halftime.

Wisconsin wasted little time jumping on top, taking a 20-5 lead with 11:24 remaining in the first half.

Chicago State did form a rally, cutting Wisconsin's lead to 28-23 with 3:34 left until halftime following a layup by Kedrick Green.

