no.-25-colorado-gets-off-to-fast-start-in-rout-of-milwaukee

KJ Simpson scored 23 points, Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva scored 17 points apiece, and the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes beat the Milwaukee Panthers 106-79 in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday night.

Eddie Lampkin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Julian Hammond III also had 14 points and RJ Smith chipped in with 11 for Colorado (3-0).

Zach Howell had 15 points, Markeith Browning II scored 11 and Elijah Jamison added 10 points for the Panthers (1-2), who have dropped two straight.

For the second straight game, the Buffaloes started strong and led the entire way. Da Silva opened with a 3-pointer and after Milwaukee hit a shot, Colorado quickly opened a double-digit lead.

Williams had two layups, da Silva drained another from deep and Williams had a dunk and free throw to finish off a three-point play and give the Buffaloes a 17-4 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Angelo Stuart scored five straight points for the Panthers to get the deficit under 10, and a Colorado turnover led to a dunk and made it 23-15 with 11:45 left in the first half.

The Buffaloes responded with a big run to push the lead to 20. Lampkin made two layups, Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws and a layup from Simpson gave Colorado a 37-17 lead with 8:13 left in the first half.

It stayed a 20-point margin until Simpson hit another from behind the arc to put the Buffaloes ahead 49-26 late in the period, and they took a 53-33 lead into the break.

Colorado put it away in the first four minutes of the second half.

Leading by 18, the Buffaloes hit three straight free throws, Simpson drained a 3-pointer and had a dunk off consecutive Milwaukee turnovers and da Silva scored five straight points to cap a 15-2 run that made it 74-43.

The Buffaloes led by as many as 38 points, midway through the second half.

–Field Level Media