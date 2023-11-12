no.-25-kansas-state-makes-statement-in-rout-of-baylor

Will Howard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as No. 25 Kansas State defeated Baylor 59-25 on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) added touchdowns on a fumble return and in interception in the rout while rebounding from a heartbreaking defeat at Texas last week.

Howard was 19-of-29 passing for 235 yards, while moving past Josh Freeman for the most career touchdown passes in K-State history with 45. It was the fifth time this season that Howard threw for at least three touchdowns, tying Freeman for the Wildcats’ single-season record.

Blake Shapen was 22-of-45 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns for Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12).

Kansas State remained undefeated at home (6-0), scoring at least 40 points in all six games.

The Wildcats added a 33-yard field goal from Chris Tennant to extend their lead to 38-13 early in the third quarter.

Baylor used a trick play on its next drive. After a pair of laterals, Shapen hit Drake Dabney, who eluded the K-State defense to go 63 yards for the score. The two-point conversion pass failed to keep the Wildcats up 38-19.

Kansas State’s Treshaun Ward had a 4-yard touchdown run late in the third to cap a nine-play, 73-yard drive and open a 45-19 lead. The Wildcats; Keenan Garber then had an interception for a TD after he stepped in front of a Shapen pass and returned it 45 yards.

Kansas State’s Avery Johnson found Garrett Oakley for a 28-yard touchdown to bring the score to 59-19. Baylor’s Shapen hit Monaray Baldwin on a 6-yard TD to cap the scoring.

Kansas State wasted no time seizing control of the game. The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards on 12 plays. Howard found DJ Giddens in the flat and he rumbled into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the game.

Baylor responded with a five-play, 72-yard scoring drive. Shapen hit Dawson Pendergrass on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

On the next drive, Howard found Ben Sinnott alone in the end zone for a 14-yard score to give the Wildcats the lead for good at 14-7 with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ Cody Stufflebean sacked Shapen on the next series, forcing a fumble. It was picked up by Desmond Purnell at the Baylor 15 yard-line and he raced untouched into the end zone for a 21-7 lead.

–Field Level Media