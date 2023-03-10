No. 25 Missouri slays No. 17 Tennessee in SEC quarterfinals

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 10, 2023

D’Moi Hodge scored 26 points and Kobe Brown added 24 to lift No. 25 Missouri to a 79-71 victory over No. 17 Tennessee on Friday in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal clash in Nashville, Tenn.

Hodge sank four 3-pointers and Brown contributed three to go along with nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Tigers (24-8), who won their fifth straight game to advance to face top-seeded Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide (27-5) breezed to a 72-49 victory over Mississippi State on Friday.

Missouri also defeated Tennessee for the second time this season. DeAndre Gholston sank a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer in an 86-85 victory on Feb. 11.

Gholston had 10 points on Friday and Nick Honor added eight, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining in the second half.

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi drained five 3-pointers to highlight his 17-point performance. Tyreke Key scored 16 points off the bench, Jahmai Mashack added 14 and Olivier Nkamhoua collected 11 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Volunteers (23-10).

Brown and Hodge combined to score 14 straight Tigers’ points to give their team a 67-66 lead with 4:12 remaining in the second half. Mashack sank a free throw to forge a tie and the teams traded layups before Honor drained his go-ahead 3-pointer.

The Volunteers committed a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass and Hodge made them pay by sinking a 3-pointer to give Missouri its largest lead of the game. Key made a layup to trim the deficit, however Brown answered with one of his own and Hodge added a pair of free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to 79-71.

Missouri erased a modest three-point deficit and claimed a 65-64 lead with 5:23 to play after Brown made a layup and threw a deep pass to set up an emphatic dunk by Hodge.

Vescovi’s third 3-pointer staked Tennessee to a 25-21 lead with 5:41 remaining in the first half. Missouri countered with a 9-5 run before Mashack sank a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Volunteers a 33-30 lead at halftime.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

About Author

FLM Direct-Baller
flmbasketball

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.