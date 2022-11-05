No. 3 Georgia 27, dominates No. 1 Tennessee 13 score today, free highlights, stats and recap

ATHENS, GA —— College Football Playoff top-ranked teams No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia met in an SEC showdown game on Saturday (5) that was supposed to be a close game, but it was far from it. Georgia entered the contest as an 8.5-point favorite and the Bulldogs justified the pick after dominating the Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday. READ MORE: No. 2 Ohio State struggles to 21-7 win over Northwestern; free highlights, stats
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Georgia as the Bulldogs stiffle the Tennesse offense and sacked quarterback Hendon Hooker six times to setup the comfortable win. Watch free video highlights and see the game stats from this battle.
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC), with the win stayed undefeated and improved to 9-0 on the season while perhaps making it well clear the now that this team remains the one to beat for the national title agian. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions.
Tennesse (8-1, 4-1) which was also undefeated coming into this game, fell to its first defeat of the season and dropped to 4-1 in SEC play.
Hooker, who entered this weekend as the Heisman Trophy leading contender, following his impressive performance in the win over Alabama last month, completed 23 of 33 passes for only 195 yards for Tennessee.
He threw an interception, lost a fumble that nearly resulted in a safety for Georgia, picked off once and was sacked six times by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the Bulldogs’ defense, while finishing the game without a touchdown pass.
I am expecting Georgia to remain No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings and may very well move a couple of places up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings ahead of Tennessee and Ohio State, which was well pushed today by Northwestern for a 21-7 win that game late in the game.