No. 3 Ohio State gets past No. 7 Penn State

Marvin Harrison Jr. had 162 receiving yards and a touchdown when the No. 3 Buckeyes defeated No. 7 Penn State 20-12 in Columbus on Saturday.

Harrison, who had 11 catches, had an 18-yard TD on a third-and-11 with 4:07 to play for a 20-6 lead.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) pulled to within the final margin with 29 seconds left when Kaden Saunders had an 8-yard TD catch from Drew Allar, who was 18 of 42 for 191 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State recovered the onside kick at its 47 and ran out the clock.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was 22 of 35 for 286 yards and a TD.

The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 11 of 12 vs. the Nittany Lions, who have not won in Columbus.

Jayden Fielding made a 37-yard field goal with 8:59 to play to extend the Buckeyes' lead to 13-6 after they drove from their 10 to the Penn State 19.

Ohio State led 10-6 at the half on a 33-yard field goal by Fielding and a 2-yard run by Miyan Williams while Penn State countered with field goals of 40 and 41 yards by Alex Felkins.

The Buckeyes' TD drive was aided by two Penn State penalties.

Ohio State had third-and-11 from the Penn State 26 when McCord was strip-sacked by Curtis Jacobs who scooped the ball and raced 60 yards for the score.

However, cornerback Kalen King was penalized for holding Harrison, negating the TD and putting the ball on the 16.

Later, Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown was stopped for no gain at the 4 but Kobe King was flagged for unnecessary roughness, moving the ball to the 2 where Williams scored on the next play at 7:31 of the second quarter for a 10-3 lead.

Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Penn State stopped Ohio State from the 1-yard line on third and fourth downs, but the Nittany Lions could not get a first down on their possession.

--Field Level Media

