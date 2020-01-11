Jared Butler, No. 4 Baylor Upset No. 3 Kansas To End Run

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sporting Alert – Baylor has finally beaten Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse! Box score

The No. 4 Bears, behind 22 points from Jared Butler, defeated the third-ranked Jayhawks 67-55 in front of 66,049 in Lawrence.

Butler shot 9 of 18 from the field to lead the way for Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), which was defeating a top-five team on the road for the first time.

“Finally, Finally,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the win.

“I knew at some point Baylor was going to win up here, and I was just hoping that I would get to be a part of it,” added Drew. “I’m really pleased with this group because they’ve worked extremely hard and played with a lot of toughness and poise today.

” . . . Any time you beat a Coach (Bill) Self team, you have to beat them, because they don’t beat themselves.”

Macio Teague added 16 points and seven rebounds, Freddie Gillespie had 13 points and five boards and Davion Mitchell scored 10 points for Baylor, which led by as many as 16 points when the travelers went 60-44 up in the second half.

It was the first win at Allen Fieldhouse for Baylor, which dropped the previous 16 meetings.

“Man, 17 years, it’s a long process,” said Butler. “We came in here expecting to win and expecting to do great things in the Big 12. It shows when you’re expecting to win versus just trying to survive.”

Isaiah Moss paced Kansas with 15 points.

Marcus Garrett added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists and Udoka Azubuike grabbed 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1), who scored the fewest points at home in today’s defeat.

“Give Baylor credit than us, they were better than us, better prepared and better coached with everything today,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.



The loss was also the first at home for Kansas since February 2018 against Oklahoma State.

Self’s side had won 28 straight at home coming into this game.

UP NEXT

Baylor will look for a fourth successive win in conference play when it hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Kansas will seek to rebound from this defeat when it begins a two-game road trip Tuesday night at Oklahoma.