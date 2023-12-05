No. 4 Purdue bounces back with blowout of Iowa

Zach Edey put up game highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds as No. 4 Purdue never trailed in an 87-68 Big Ten Conference rout of Iowa on Monday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones added 14 of his 17 points in the second half for the Boilermakers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer each tallied 12 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn chipped in 10 as Purdue canned 52.3 percent of its field-goal attempts.

Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke scored 16 points and hauled in seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1), while Tony Perkins added 12 points. It wasn’t close to being enough for Iowa, which made only 10 of 32 first-half shots in falling hopelessly behind.

The Hawkeyes were perhaps a bit guilty of bad timing. They were the Boilermakers’ first opponent after Purdue fell from No. 1 due to Friday night’s overtime loss at Northwestern.

Purdue led for all but 86 seconds Monday and owned a 35-point advantage at one stage of the second half.

Edey wasted no time putting his stamp on the game, getting the ball inside to start the contest and drawing an immediate two-shot foul. He scored 13 points in the first half as the Boilermakers gradually expanded their lead against a team that tried various combinations but couldn’t find a five that could score and stop in concert.

The margin reached double figures for the first time just 7:02 into the game when Edey converted a three-point play for a 20-10 lead. It got to double figures for good on two free throws by Gillis with 11:28 left in the first half.

Purdue turned it into a blowout as time expired in the first half. Braden Smith set up Gillis at the top of the key for a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining, leading to a 45-24 cushion at the break.

Jones exploded to start the second half, scoring 11 points in a 3:04 stretch to expand the Boilermakers’ lead to 60-32 and end the game’s competitive phase.

