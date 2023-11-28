No. 4 UConn keeps nonconference streak alive, beats New Hampshire

Donovan Clingan scored a career-high 29 points as No. 4 UConn beat New Hampshire 84-64 in Storrs, Conn., on Monday night and made Division I history in the process.

It was UConn’s 24th straight nonconference victory by double digits. The Huskies (7-0) shared the record of 23 consecutive nonconference wins by at least 10 points with North Carolina, which began its streak in 2008.

Clingan made his first 10 field-goal attempts and finished 12 of 13 from the field. The Huskies had a 52-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Tristen Newton had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies, who also received 17 points from Cam Spencer.

UNH (4-3) trailed by 15 at halftime and missed 13 of its first 14 field-goal attempts in the second half. The Wildcats went more than eight minutes without a field goal before Naim Miller sank a 3-pointer with 8:59 to play.

Jaxson Baker scored a team-high 20 points for New Hampshire, which was 15 of 29 from the free-throw line. Baker made a career-high six 3-pointers. Clarence Daniels and Ahmad Robinson each added 19 points for the Wildcats.

Thirteen of New Hampshire’s 18 field goals were 3-pointers. UConn shot 4 of 28 from behind the arc.

It was an 8-8 game early, but UConn scored 20 of the next 23 points to take a 28-11 lead with 8:49 left in the first half. New Hampshire was within nine after a Baker 3-pointer cut the UConn lead to 32-23 with 5:03 remaining in the half, but the hosts led 45-30 at halftime.

Eight of New Hampshire’s 11 field goals in the first half were 3-pointers. Baker made five of his seven 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes of action and had a team-high 15 points at halftime. Clingan led all scorers in the first half with 16 points. He made each of his seven field-goal attempts.

UConn had a 28-point lead — its largest lead of the game — with 9:17 to play.

