LAWRENCE, Kansas (Sporting Alert) —— Free video highlights, box score and summary as No. 5 Kansas beat North Dakota State 82-59 in a college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., on Thursday night (10). In case you missed the game, watch the video highlights below.

Jalen Wilson scored 21 points, including 11 points in the opening eight minutes of the game and grabbed nine rebounds for Kansas (2-0) to secure its second victory to start the new season. The Jayhawks were again without coach Bill Self, who served the second game of a four-game suspension imposed by the university.

Wilson, who scored 17 points in the first half along shot 8 of 17 from the field before sitting out much of the second half. ESPN – BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | GAMECAST

Gradey finished with 12 points and six rebounds, MJ Rice scored 10 points, while Kevin McCullar Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor each grabbed seven boards for the Jayhawks who out North Dakota State rebounded 46-32.

North Dakota State (0-2) got a team-high 11 points and nine from Grant Nelson and 10 from Boden Skunberg in the defeat. The Bison were losing for the second successive time this season.