No. 5 UConn ties consecutive double-digit wins mark in rout of Manhattan

Fifth-ranked UConn improved its record to 6-0 by beating visiting Manhattan 90-60 Friday in Hartford, Conn., and the Huskies moved closer to making history in the process.

It was the 23rd straight non-conference game UConn has won by double digits. That tied North Carolina’s record of consecutive double-digit non-conference wins by a Division I school set in 2008-09. UConn can break the record when it plays New Hampshire on Monday.

UConn’s Tristen Newton contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in the win. The Huskies received a game-high 18 points from Cam Spencer. Donovan Clingan (17), Alex Karaban (12) and Hassan Diarra (11) also scored in double figures for UConn, which led by 37, 76-39, with 9:18 remaining in the game.

Seydou Traore led Manhattan (3-2) with 13 points and eight rebounds. He has scored in double digits in each of Manhattan’s five games this season.

Daniel Rouzan added 10 points for the Jaspers. Rokas Jocys and Jaden Winston each finished with nine.

UConn shot 66.0 percent (19 of 29) from the field in the first 20 minutes and had a 49-32 halftime lead. The Huskies were 5-for-9 from 3-point-range in the half, and then scored the first 10 points of the second half to extend their lead to 59-32. Manhattan missed 18 of its first 20 shots in the second half.

When Manhattan took a 7-4 lead on Perry Cowan’s 3-pointer 3:37 into the contest it marked the second time UConn had trailed this season. The Huskies also trailed for one minute, 22 seconds of a 77-57 victory over Indiana.

The Jaspers led 11-10, but UConn took control by scoring 21 of the next 25 points. A Clingan jump shot gave the Huskies a 31-15 advantage with 8:14 remaining in the first half. UConn led by as many as 19 points late in the half.

The Huskies were 36 of 62 from the floor (58.1 percent) in the game. The Jaspers were 25 of 63 (39.7 percent).

