Home
College Basketball News
No. 6 Arizona uses pair of second-half runs to down Washington

No. 6 Arizona uses pair of second-half runs to down Washington

no.-6-arizona-uses-pair-of-second-half-runs-to-down-washington 29 mins ago No Comments

Azuolas Tubelis collected 25 points and 10 rebounds and Oumar Ballo added 21 and 12, respectively, lifting No. 6 Arizona to a 95-72 win over Washington on Saturday in a Pac-12 clash in Seattle.

Tubelis has recorded seven double-doubles in his last eight games for the Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12). He contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds in Arizona’s 70-57 victory over Washington on Jan. 5.

Kerr Kriisa highlighted his 18-point performance by draining a season-high-tying six 3-pointers. He also converted six times from beyond the arc in the Wildcats’ 104-77 romp of Utah Tech on Nov. 17 and had six more in an 85-64 win over Montana State on Dec. 20.

Courtney Ramey made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Arizona, which put the game away by outscoring Washington by a 57-36 margin in the second half.

The Wildcats shot 52.3 percent from the floor (34 of 65) and 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11 of 26).

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points and Keyon Menifield added 21 for the Huskies (13-10, 5-7), who have lost two of their last three games.

Kriisa drained three 3-pointers, Ramey converted twice from beyond the arc and Ballo and Tubelis each added a bucket during a 19-1 run to extend Arizona’s lead to 61-45 with 11:28 remaining in the second half.

Washington began to chip away as Brooks made a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to trim his team’s deficit to 10 at 71-61 with 7:03 to play. Arizona answered with a 17-2 run to put the game on ice.

The Wildcats overcame a sluggish start to score nine of the final 11 points of the first half to secure a 38-36 lead. Tubelis made 5 of 8 shots from the floor, Ballo sank all four of his attempts and Kriisa drained three 3-pointers to pace Arizona before the break.

–Field Level Media

Tags:, ,

About The Author

flmbasketball
More from this Author

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Related Posts

Add Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.