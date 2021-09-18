No. 6 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV channels, live stream, game time

Clemson returns to Death Valley this week for its 2021 conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Tigers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch live streaming on ABC and WatchESPN.com

Clemson enters the contest having won 29 consecutive games at Death Valley, a school record and the nation’s longest active streak. Saturday’s game will be a rematch of Clemson’s 73-7 win at Georgia Tech in 2020, when Clemson’s 66-point victory margin was the largest in conference play in ACC history.

With a win on Saturday, Clemson can tie 1928-33 Tennessee, 1952- 61 Auburn and 1994-99 Florida (30 each) for the 21st-longest home winning streak in FBS history. It would be the 24th home winning streak of 30 games or more in FBS history.

After being held to two yards on 23 rushing attempts (including seven sacks credited as rushes) in the season opener, Clemson entered last week’s game against South Carolina State looking for improved production from its running game. The Tigers succeeded, gaining 242 yards on 36 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per rush. The 240-yard week-over-week improvement in rushing yards is Clemson’s largest in a single season since a 276-yard jump from the Florida State game to the Louisville game in 2018.

CLEMSON/GEORGIA TECH SERIES HISTORY:

– OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 33-51-2 – HOME: Clemson leads series, 16-6

– ROAD: Clemson trails series, 15-44-2

– NEUTRAL: Clemson leads, 2-1

– LAST MEETING: Oct. 17, 2020 (73-7, W) – STREAK: Clemson, Won 6

CLEMSON GAMEDAY INFORMATION