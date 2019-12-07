Big 12 Title Game Live Stream, Updates: No. 6 Oklahoma 30 vs No. 7 Baylor 23

TEXAS, Sporting Alert – No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Baylor will battle for the Big 12 Championship and a possible shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Both teams enter this weekend’s clash at AT&T Stadium here in Arlington, Texas, with a reasonable chance of vaulting into the Top 4 with a victory, but would also need Georgia to lose to LSU in the SEC Championship.

Kick-off time for this encounter is slated for 12:00 pm ET with ABC broadcasting the game live on television. Viewers can also watch live streaming coverage on WatchABC, as well as WatchESPN.com. | Follow Live Updates

The last time these team two teams met, Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) recovered brilliantly from a slow start to overcome Baylor (11-1, 8-1) in an exciting game that ended 34-31.

Baylor led 28-3 early in the second quarter, but quarterback Jalen Hurts overcame three turnovers to throw four touchdown passes and 114 yards rushing in the memorable comeback win for the Sooners.

Oklahoma, the 12-time Big 12 champion, will start as the favorite, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, but coach Lincoln Riley revealed that there will be no complacency.

“That was a great night, but that was multiple weeks ago,” Riley said. “It was two really good football teams going at it.

“They played better than we did in the first half, we played better than they did in the second half, tight game.

“This one’s different. Championship games are different. Playing not at home, not on the road. … The stakes are different, the setting’s different, the teams are at different points.”

The Bears are making their first-ever appearance in the Big 12 title game and are the first Power Five program to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games, this according to the school.

Meanwhile, Baylor coach Matt Rhule has admitted that his team’s meltdown in the last game could help as a motivation.

“It just changes your level of expectation,” Rhule said. “So, that game can do nothing but help us as long as we make sure that we learn from it, which I think we have.”

The Sooners are seeking to become the first Power Five team since Alabama (1971-75) to win five outright conference titles in succession.