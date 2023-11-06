No. 6 South Carolina hits 100, topples No. 10 Notre Dame in Paris

Sixth-ranked South Carolina scored 100 points and suffocated No. 10 Notre Dame in a 29-point win in the season opener on Monday in Paris, France.

In the first international tip-off game, the Gamecocks won 100-71 led by center Kamilla Cardoso’s 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. They had five players reach double figures in points.

Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo finished with a game-high 31 points on 10-of-24 shooting but had six turnovers.

Freshman Milaysia Fulwiley turned in a sparkling debut for South Carolina — 17 points, six assists and six steals — to spearhead the defensive attack and even had coach Dawn Staley marveling at her highlight-reel layup that put the Gamecocks ahead 40-31 with 2:12 left in the first half.

Fulwiley glided past defenders at the top of the key, put the ball behind her back from her right hand to left, leapt and gently kissed a double-clutch layup off the glass.

“I said she’s a generational talent,” Staley said postgame. “And that’s what I meant.”

South Carolina, which lost five players from last year’s roster to the WNBA draft, forced 18 turnovers and locked down the Fighting Irish after falling behind 25-24 at the end of the first quarter.

The Gamecocks limited Notre Dame to 32.9 percent shooting with guards Sonia Cintron and Cassandre Prosper combining to go 6-of-24 from the field.

–Field Level Media