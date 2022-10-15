No. 6 Tennessee stuns SEC rival, No. 3 Alabama, 52-49 with late FG – video highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — — Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired and No. 6 Tennessee stunned SEC rival and No. 3 Alabama, 52-49 to secure a victory that snapped a 15-game skid on Saturday here in Knoxville.

Tennessee held the upper hand for most of the game, but surrendered the lead in the second half and then was given a lifeline after Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a potential game-winning late field attempt. Read Also: Ewers, Robinson guides No. 22 Texas past Iowa State – Video highlights

As soon as McGrath’s attempt found its way through the goal uprights, a large section of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ending the long series losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).

With his team on the verge of falling to Alabama again, quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered a clutch pass to star receiver Jalin Hyatt to lead a Vols 45 yards drive which took 18 seconds and set up the winner.

Hooker went 21-of-30 on completed passes for 385 yards with five touchdowns and a pick, while Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns in the win. Jabari Small and Princeton Fant also each took a catch for a score in the home victory as the Vols grabs their first win against Alabama since 2006.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was a surprising starter today, clearly recorded from his sprained right shoulder which he suffered two weeks ago, completed 35 passes from 52 attempts for 455 yards and two touchdowns.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help the Crimson Tide rally from a 28-20 halftime deficit before taking a 49-42 lead with 7:49 left in the game.

Jalin and Hooker then connected to tie the game at 49 before McGrath sealed the win for the home team.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

