Duke Blue Devils defeat USC Upstate

DURHAM, NC (Sporting Alert) —- Kyle Filipowski scored 15 points and led five Duke players into double-figure scoring and the No. 7 Blue Devils routed USC Upstate 84-38 in a one-sided affair at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night (11).

The Blue Devils (2-0) got off to a slow start, but found momentum after the opening five minutes to dominate the contest, as Filipowski registered his second double-double in as many games by grabbing 10 rebounds tonight to go with his game-high points.

Mark Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds, Jacob Grandison made 5 of 9 shots on his way to scoring 12 points to go with five rebounds and three steals, Ryan Young ended with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jeremy Roach finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Duke.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds for USC Upstate which had no other player scoring in double figures in the defeat.

Latest Updates

The Blue Devils went into the halftime break leading 43-18 and started the second half on the front foot as they went on to build a massive lead.

Duke opened the second half with an 18-0 run while keeping the visitors without a point for the first five and half minutes after the interval. 

After the home side improved its lead to 59-18 when Jaden Schutt made a 3-pointer, Justin Bailey finally stopped the second-half scoreless streak for USC Upstate when he knocked down a 3-point jumper from the corner with 14:32 on the clock.

Five-star center Dereck Lively II, the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class, made his debut for Duke on the night –playing for about 15 minutes and made both of his shots for four points with two rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

USC Upstate got off to a quick 7-0 lead in the opening four minutes, but Duke’s offense was just too much for the Spartans (1-1), who at one point found themselves trailing by 47 points in the second half.

Milton Blake has been with SportingAlert since first launch. The former college basketball player enjoys covering college sports, with NCAA basketball mainly on his list.

