No. 7 Gonzaga puts up 111 points in rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Braden Huff recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench and Graham Ike had 17 points and nine rebounds to help No. 7 Gonzaga roll to a 111-71 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night at Spokane, Wash.

Anton Watson added 15 points and seven rebounds and Nolan Hickman scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (7-1), who topped 100 points for the second time this season. Jun Seok Yeo added 10 points for Gonzaga, which led by as many as 49 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Joe French made a career-high eight 3-pointers while scoring 26 points and Rashad Williams added 17 points for the Golden Lions (4-6). Kylen Milton added 13 points for Pine Bluff, which is 0-2 on a four-game road trip that includes Saturday’s game at No. 5 UConn.

Gonzaga held a commanding 65-28 rebounding advantage and made 57 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 10 of 24 from 3-point range.

Pine Bluff only made four 2-point baskets in 27 attempts. The Golden Lions were 15 of 44 from behind the arc and shot 26.8 percent overall.

Huff scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Ike had 11 points and eight rebounds in the first half as the Bulldogs led 59-30 at the break. French scored nine points in the half for Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions missed their first 14 field-goal attempts of the game as Gonzaga ran away from the outset.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first seven points. After Lonnell Martin made two free throws for Pine Bluff with 17:40 left in the first half, Gonzaga rattled off 21 straight points for a 28-2 lead just 6:35 into the game.

The Golden Lions finally saw a ball go through the hoop on Williams’ 3-pointer with 11:34 left in the half. That cut Pine Bluff’s deficit to 32-7.

A layup by Ryan Nembhard gave Gonzaga a 30-point lead with 6:24 left. A short time later, Nembhard’s 3-pointer made it 54-23 with 4:26 to play.

The assault continued in the second half as Dusty Stromer drained a 3-pointer to make it 70-35 with 16:36 remaining.

Pine Bluff later connected on three 3-pointers during a 9-0 run. Williams made the first and French made the other two to cut the visitors’ deficit to 76-50 with 13:11 remaining.

Gonzaga later used an 18-0 burst to expand the lead to 45 before finishing off the rout.

