No. 7 LSU pulls off historic rout of McNeese St.

Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario came off the bench to record 27 points and 10 rebounds, both of which were career highs, as No. 7 LSU blasted McNeese State 133-44 on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (10-1) set a single-game program record with their 133 points while also posting their largest margin of victory.

Mikaylah Williams added 26 points and six assists, Angel Reese finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Aneesah Morrow went for 18 points and 10 boards for LSU, which saw six players score in double figures. The Tigers canned 45 of 78 shots from the floor (57.7 percent) and hit 39 free throws.

Alva Mofalk and Emilia Tenbrock each tallied 12 points as the Cowgirls (3-7) were held scoreless in the second quarter while surrendering 30 points. McNeese committed a whopping 32 fouls and 36 turnovers.

LSU's stunning second quarter allowed the Tigers to take a commanding 62-12 lead into the break. They then rifled off a 20-0 run in the third quarter to push the margin 73 before leading by as much as 94 in the fourth.

--Field Level Media

