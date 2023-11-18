no.-8-alabama-win-9th-straight,-whips-chattanooga-of-fcs

Jalen Milroe passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns in one half as No. 8 Alabama rolled to a 66-10 victory over FCS foe Chattanooga on Saturday at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Milroe completed 13 of 16 passes before exiting and helping the Crimson Tide (10-1) win their ninth consecutive game.

Justice Haynes rushed for two scores and Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Richard Young added one each for Alabama. Jermaine Burton, Robbie Ouzts and Malik Benson had touchdown receptions and Caleb Downs scored on a long punt return for the Crimson Tide.

Luke Schomburg completed 10 of 21 passes for 107 yards and one interception for the Mocs (7-4), who are ranked 16th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Chattanooga starting quarterback Chase Artopoeus missed the game with a shoulder injury.

Gino Appleberry rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries, including a 40-yard touchdown run for the Mocs.

The Crimson Tide outgained Chattanooga 574 to 233.

Alabama scored the first 31 points and led 38-7 at the half.

Milroe tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Burton, McClellan scored on a 2-yard run and Williams added an 11-yard scamper in the Crimson Tide’s 21-point first quarter.

Milroe threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ouzts and Will Reichard booted a 50-yard field goal to make it 31-0 with 7:07 left in the half.

Chattanooga then got on the board on Appleberry’s dazzling 40-yard scoring run down the left sideline with 3:39 left in the half.

The Crimson Tide struck one last time in the half when Milroe tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Benson with 63 seconds left.

The Mocs received the second-half kickoff and drove for Clayton Crile’s 23-yard field goal.

Alabama increased its lead to 45-10 when Haynes scored from the 1 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.

Downs ripped his 85-yard punt return to boost the lead to 42 points with 4:59 left in the third.

Early in the fourth quarter, Young scored from the 1 to make it 59-10. Haynes later scored on a 33-yard run.

–Field Level Media