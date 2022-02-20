No. 8 Providence rallied from 19 down to seal 71-70 win over Butler in OT

Noah Horchler grabbed a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Providence rallied from a 19 point deficit to beats Butler 71-70 in overtime in a crucial Big East Conference showdown on Sunday.

Providence trailed 33-20 at halftime and then found itself falling further behind in the second half before fighting back to erase the double-digit deficit with a 44-31 second-half advantage to send the game into overtime.

The Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East) completed the stunning comeback when Jared Bynum made a pair of free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime to seal the win.

Nate Watson scored 22 points to lead the way for Providence in the scoring department, while Bynum finished with 18 points and five assists.

“I was never worried,” Watson said. “We’ve been in a lot of games like this and I have trust in our coach and faith in my teammates to execute at the end.”

Chuck Harris scored 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler (13-15, 6-11), which has lost three in a row and third from the bottom in the Big East Conference Standings.

Bo Hodges finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in the defeat for the Bulldogs who shot 48.1% from the field and made 15 of 21 attempts from the free-throw line.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday with Providence hosting Xavier and Butler traveling to Seton Hall.