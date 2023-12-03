No. 9 Baylor pummels Northwestern State 91-40

Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Yves Missi added 13 points and 10 rebounds as No. 9 Baylor stayed unbeaten by overwhelming visiting Northwestern State (La.) 91-40 victory on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (8-0) built a 26-point lead at the break after limiting Northwestern State to just five field goals in the first half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range, before halftime.

The Bears later used a 15-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by reserve Dantwan Grimes with 4:44 to play, to expand their lead to 76-31, and waltzed to the final horn with walk-ons getting into the action late.

RayJ Dennis added 14 points for Baylor and Ja’Kobe Walter had 10. The Bears shot 53.3 percent from the field and outrebounded the visitors 51-22.

Jimel Lane led the anemic Northwestern State attack with 10 points. The Demons (1-7) went just 14 of 56 from the floor (25 percent).

The Bears took charge early on, breaking away from a 4-4 tie via an 11-0 run. Bridges capped the spurt with a layup at the 15:19 mark of the first half. Baylor pushed its lead to 26-11 when Dennis converted a steal by Walter into a layup with 8:21 to play in the half.

Another extensive run, this one 17-2 and punctuated by Love’s jumper, expanded Baylor’s advantage to 36-13 with 2:56 remaining until halftime. A buzzer beater by Caleb Lohner pushed the lead to 40-14 at the break.

Bridges led all scorers with 10 points before halftime while Missi added eight. Northwestern State’s leading scorer in the half was Chase Forte with just four points.

The Bears outshot Northwestern State 48.3 percent to 17.2 percent over the opening 20 minutes. The Demons had more turnovers (six) than field goals in the half and were outrebounded 28-11. Baylor also forged an 18-8 edge in points in the paint.

–Field Level Media