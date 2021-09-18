No. 9 Ohio State vs. Tulsa live TV channels, game time and streaming

No. 9 Ohio State welcomes Tulsa to Ohio Stadium Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and you can watch the action live on your television set or tune in to the live streaming online using your smartphones or any other streaming device.

The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1, but first watch the Buckeyes as they leave The Blackwell Hotel, trek over to St. John Arena for Skull Session, high-five The Best Fans in the Land en route to the north ramp entrance of The ‘Shoe.

College Football Week 3 live TV channels, streams, times and schedule

TV: FS1 • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Today’s game against Tulsa is Ohio State’s Scarlet & Gray game. In addition to those colors, the color lavender, which is the designated color for all cancers, will be prominently featured. Ohio State Athletics and The James are coming together this week to promote awareness for all cancers.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press poll, possess the nation’s No. 4-ranked passing offense and No. 8 total offense

C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week following both of his performances so far this season

For the first time in school history, Ohio State finished with three 100-yard receivers last Saturday vs. Oregon. True sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way with 146 yards and two TDs on seven receptions followed by Chris Olave (12 catches, 126 yards) and Garrett Wilson (eight receptions, 117 yards, one TD).

Freshman punter Jesse Mirco, from Fremantle, Australia, has averaged 43.2 yards per punt so far with a long of 62. He dropped two consecutive first-half punts against Oregon on the 1 yard line.

SERIES INFORMATION