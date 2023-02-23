no-gun-charge-for-lsu-wr-malik-nabers-after-arrest

Prosecutors refused to bring a misdemeanor charge against LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers on the condition he surrender his firearm, court records show.

Nabers, 19, was arrested Monday night on Bourbon Street on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. He was booked early Tuesday morning and later released.

He was scheduled for a hearing later Tuesday but after agreeing to the terms, he was free to go.

WBRZ reported that Nabers was one of 15 people who had similar gun charges thrown out. New Orleans police said 156 guns were confiscated around the Mardi Gras parade routes.

Nabers caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards for LSU last season, both team highs. His receptions led the Southeastern Conference and his yards were second to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Nabers added three touchdown receptions.

Nabers was named Citrus Bowl MVP after catching nine passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in LSU’s 63-7 win over Purdue. Nabers also threw for a TD.

–Field Level Media