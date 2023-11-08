‘nole-body-better?-no.-4-fsu-has-shortest-cfp-odds

Florida State remained No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, but oddsmakers see the Seminoles with the easiest path to the final four.

The top eight teams remained unchanged from the initial CFP rankings released last week, including Florida State being fourth behind Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan.

However, the Seminoles have already clinched a spot in the ACC championship game. Their likely opponent is No. 11 Louisville, which has remaining regular-season games against Virginia, Miami and Kentucky.

Florida State has -320 odds to reach the CFP at DraftKings, where Georgia is -240 and Michigan is -160. Interestingly, Ohio State is +110 behind even No. 6 Oregon (-110), with the Buckeyes staring at a Nov. 25 road showdown against the Wolverines to close the regular season.

The Ducks, who are working toward a rematch against No. 5 Washington in a potential Pac-12 title game, are being offered at -140 ahead of the Huskies at +155 to win the conference.

While Florida State has the shortest odds to reach the CFP, the Seminoles are not the title favorites.

That honor currently belongs to Michigan at +220, followed by Georgia (+260) and then Florida State (+600). Ohio State is being offered at +700 ahead of Alabama at +800 and Oregon at +1000. Washington is +1200 to win the title.

The most title money at the book has supported Michigan, with the Wolverines drawing 14 percent of the total bets and money wagered. Next are Ohio State at 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively, and Alabama at 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

CFP RANKINGS

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Tennessee

14. Missouri

15. Oklahoma State

16. Kansas

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. LSU

20. Notre Dame

21. Arizona

22. Iowa

23. Tulane

24. North Carolina

25. Kansas State

–Field Level Media