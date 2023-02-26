Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
Skip to content

North Carolina out to continue late surge vs. Florida State

north-carolina-out-to-continue-late-surge-vs.-florida-state

Despite all of its troubles, North Carolina still has a chance at a 20-win regular season if it can win its final two scheduled games starting with its trip to Tallahassee, Fla., to face host Florida State on Monday night.

The Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC), who were the national runner-up to Kansas last season, remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble and were listed among ESPN’s “Last Four Out” entering the week.

North Carolina has not missed the NCAA Tournament since the 2009-10 season and that was the only time it didn’t make it in the past 18 seasons when the tournament was held.

After losing five of their previous six games, the Tar Heels have won back-to-back contests to gather some momentum heading into a key match-up following a critical 71-63 victory over Virginia on Saturday.

Pete Nance, who is averaging 10.2 points per game this season, sparked the Tar Heels with 22 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

“Pete started us off and was really hot from 3, and I’m just really happy for him,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said.

The Tar Heels will need to be on guard against the upset-minded Seminoles (9-20, 7-11), who stunned No. 13 Miami on Saturday on the road. Matthew Cleveland’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Florida State to an 85-84 win and capped a dramatic comeback from 25 points down in the first half.

Cleveland and Darin Green Jr. each finished with 20 points as the Seminoles snapped a four-game losing streak.

While it’s been a challenging season for the Seminoles filled with injuries and a costly suspension to one of its promising first-year players in Baba Miller, the victory was a lift for a team filled with first- and second-year players.

“We did not tell our players anything at halftime that we didn’t tell them before the game started,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We just locked in. I thought we changed our mindset and executed a lot better.”

–Field Level Media

north-carolina-out-to-continue-late-surge-vs.-florida-state
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 32 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort porno izle etimesgut escort