MIAMI, FL (November 14) —— North Carolina stayed No. 1 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings, as the top five teams held their spots on Monday (14). Two teams, Villanova and Oregon fell from the rankings this week.

The Tar Heels (2-0) received 44 of the 63 first-place votes from the voting panel for 1543 points after picking up a pair of wins against UNC Wilmington and Charleston to open the new season last Monday and Friday.

Returning at No. 2 this week is Gonzaga (2-0) which earned 14 votes for first place against North Florida and Michigan State, followed by Houston at No. 3 with the Cougars getting two first-place votes and Kentucky, which earned the remaining three votes for first place at No. 4.

Baylor and Kansas were tied for fifth in the pre-season poll, however, the two teams were finally separated in Monday’s latest release. This week, Baylor comes in as the alone team at No. 5, followed by Kansas at No.6 with Duke holding down No. 7 again. UCLA, is at No. 8, followed by Arkansas and Creighton in rounding out the top 10.

The biggest faller this week was reigning SEC champion Tennessee, which slipped 11 placed to No. 22 after losing 78-66 to Colarado on Sunday.

At the other end, Illinois (2-0) had the biggest jump this week, climbing four spots to No. 19 after two comfortable home wins. Also moving up were No. 14 Arizona and No. 21 Dayton after they each jumped three spots as 12 teams moved up from the preseason poll.

No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the week’s newcomers.

Men’s College Basketball – AP Top 25 Rankings

RK SCHOOLS REC PTS TREND 1 North Carolina(44) 2-0 1543 – 2 Gonzaga(14) 2-0 1497 – 3 Houston(2) 2-0 1439 – 4 Kentucky(3) 2-0 1394 – 5 Baylor 2-0 1253 – 6 Kansas 2-0 1218 -1 7 Duke 2-0 1216 – 8 UCLA 2-0 1138 – 9 Arkansas 2-0 1059 1 10 Creighton 2-0 1036 -1 11 Texas 2-0 932 1 12 Indiana 2-0 867 1 13 Auburn 2-0 724 2 14 Arizona 2-0 694 3 15 TCU 2-0 630 -1 16 Virginia 2-0 590 2 17 San Diego State 2-0 524 2 18 Alabama 2-0 436 2 19 Illinois 2-0 316 4 20 Michigan 2-0 308 2 21 Dayton 2-0 280 3 22 Tennessee 1-1 264 -11 23 Texas Tech 2-0 190 2 24 Texas A&M 2-0 131 2 25 UConn 2-0 124 1

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Ohio State 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Florida 5, Grambling 4, UC Irvine 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

Dropped from rankings: Villanova 16, Oregon 21