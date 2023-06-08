north-carolina-transfer-d’marco-dunn-chooses-penn-state

Former North Carolina shooting guard D’Marco Dunn announced on social media Thursday that he will transfer to Penn State.

Dunn, a four-star high school prospect in the Class of 2021, spent two seasons at North Carolina in a reserve role before entering the transfer portal following the 2022-23 campaign.

Dunn averaged 2.7 points and 10.2 minutes off the bench in 27 games last season. In 50 career games with the Tar Heels (no starts), he has career averages of 1.9 points and 0.5 rebounds.

Penn State is entering its first season under new coach Mike Rhoades, who was hired from VCU after former coach Micah Shrewsberry left for the same job at Notre Dame.

