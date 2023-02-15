Skip to content

Northwestern beats No. 14 Indiana with seconds left

northwestern-beats-no.-14-indiana-with-seconds-left

Boo Buie hit a floater in the lane with 2.7 seconds remaining to give Northwestern a 64-62 home win over No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday.

Buie finished with 21 points, while Chase Audige added 14 points for Northwestern (19-7, 10-5).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Indiana (18-8, 9-6).

Following Buie’s shot, a halfcourt shot by Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino hit the rim and bounced off as time expired.

Indiana trailed by 21 points in the first half but rallied to cut Northwestern’s lead to 58-56 with 2:51 left in the game.

Buie hit a layup with 44.1 seconds left to give Northwestern a 62-58 lead, but Hood-Schifino answered with a basket to make it 62-60 with 34.1 seconds remaining.

Following a steal off an inbounds pass, Jackson-Davis hit a layup with 30.9 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62.

Northwestern didn’t call a timeout and put the ball in the hands of Buie, who drove into the lane and converted his shot near the basket.

Trailing 45-27 with 17:20 remaining in the game, Indiana mounted a charge, going on an 11-2 run to cut Northwestern’s lead to 47-38 with 12:42 left.

The Hoosiers continued to cut into their deficit, pulling to within five at 56-51 with 5:05 remaining.

After Indiana took a 10-7 lead with 15:32 left in the first half, Northwestern exploded from there.

The Wildcats went on an 18-2 run over the next 7:58 to take a 25-12 lead with 7:34 left until halftime.

Northwestern kept up its onslaught, leading by as many as 21 points in the first half at 39-18 with 34 seconds remaining until halftime.

The Wildcats eventually took a 39-20 lead into halftime.

In the first half, Northwestern held Indiana to 6-of-21 shooting from the field overall and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media

northwestern-beats-no.-14-indiana-with-seconds-left
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 11 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap